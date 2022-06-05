Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is slated to kickoff its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday and expectations are that it will be a jam-packed affair, with a number of software updates and perhaps one or two surprises, including new services and hardware.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who has an outperform rating and $200-a-share price target on Apple's (AAPL) stock, noted that iOS 16 updates, some of which include changes to the lock screen, messaging and health features, are likely to capture significant interest, as are changes to the Apple Watch.

However, Ives said a new NFL-centric update to its Apple TV+ streaming service might be the update that gets outsized attention. Apple (AAPL) has recently dipped its toe into sports broadcasting with two exclusive MLB Friday Night Baseball games on Apple TV+ each week, and Ives said the allure of adding NFL football to its offerings may bee too good to pass up.

Ives said that research suggests that next week or this summer, "Apple looks potentially in the winners circle for the NFL Sunday Ticket Package in what would be a landmark deal for Cupertino" and that Apple (AAPL) could own "this key NFL package" starting in 2023.

Ives expects the Sunday NFL Ticket package will add to Apple's (AAPL) "significant" ramp up in content spending, as it could be a multi-billion annual deal worth in excess of $2.5B.