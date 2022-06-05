Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is slated to kickoff its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday and expectations are that it will be a jam-packed affair, with a number of software updates and perhaps one or two surprises, including new services and hardware.
Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who has an outperform rating and $200-a-share price target on Apple's (AAPL) stock, noted that iOS 16 updates, some of which include changes to the lock screen, messaging and health features, are likely to capture significant interest, as are changes to the Apple Watch.
However, Ives said a new NFL-centric update to its Apple TV+ streaming service might be the update that gets outsized attention. Apple (AAPL) has recently dipped its toe into sports broadcasting with two exclusive MLB Friday Night Baseball games on Apple TV+ each week, and Ives said the allure of adding NFL football to its offerings may bee too good to pass up.
Ives said that research suggests that next week or this summer, "Apple looks potentially in the winners circle for the NFL Sunday Ticket Package in what would be a landmark deal for Cupertino" and that Apple (AAPL) could own "this key NFL package" starting in 2023.
Ives expects the Sunday NFL Ticket package will add to Apple's (AAPL) "significant" ramp up in content spending, as it could be a multi-billion annual deal worth in excess of $2.5B.
Looking to the software side, it's likely that iPadOS will also see significant changes. Bloomberg recently reported that an update will come to the tablet operating system to make it function more like a computer, and that changes could include a redesigned multitasking interface and letting users resize app windows.
In addition to changes to the lock screen, messaging and health app, iOS could have new interaction methods such as interactive widgets. Apple (AAPL) may also overhaul the notification system, something that has been tweaked consistently over the years.
Several new updates are expected for watchOS, the operating system that runs the Apple Watch. In addition to new watch faces and new health and fitness features, it's possible that Apple could unveil new workout tracking features.
Apple (AAPL) recently introduced several new Apple Watch bands for Pride month.
Wedbush's Ives added that the "wearables product area is going through a major upgrade cycle that continues to surprise the Street on the upside."
It's also possible that Apple (AAPL) could introduce new MacBook Air laptops at the event, as it has done at several other WWDC's in the past.
The wildcard seems to be Apple's (AAPL) mixed reality headset. Some believe that Apple (AAPL) will introduce it at the event but not show off any high level detail, while others believe it will be shown off and launched next year.
Apple (AAPL) has used past WWDC's to show off new augmented reality and virtual reality technologies for its various operating systems and it's expected at the very least to do that, according to Ives, who pointed out the strategy is "laying the breadcrumbs" for "the highly anticipated" headset.