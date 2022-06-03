PMI Composite Final expands slightly less than expected in May, slowing from April
Jun. 03, 2022 9:53 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- May PMI Composite Final: 53.6 vs. 53.8 consensus and 56.0 prior.
- The rate of output growth eased to the softest for four months amid the slowest rise in new business since last September, as well as ongoing labor and supply constraints, according to S&P Global.
- Input prices rose at their fastest pace on record.
- Firms expanded their workforce numbers sharply in response to a steep rise in backlogs of work.
- Services PMI: 53.4 vs. 53.5 expected and 55.6 prior.
- Business activity rose amid strong client demand and new customer wins, offset partially by the impact of inflation, labor activity and supply chain disruption.
- Earlier, ISM Services PMI came in weaker than expected in May.