The market is entering a Summer of Volcker as the Federal Reserve embarks on quantitative tightening and it would take a huge shift in the labor market for them to think again, BofA says.

In addition, investors should be prepared to short the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) if the current level of extreme bearish sentiment leads to a sustained rally.

Central banks are just getting started, with G7 terminal rates more than 100-300 basis points higher than current policy rates and trending higher, strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in his weekly "Flow Show" note Friday.

For stocks, that means "no fun 'til Fed done" and "for 2022 that requires (a) negative payrolls print," Hartnett said.

Nonfarm payrolls topped expectations for May, rising by 390K, the Labor Department said today. While the trend is lower it is still above the 230K trend seen before COVID and nowhere near negative, with job openings for April sitting at 11.4M.

Inflation "on Main St means investors should expect (a very) aggressive Fed (for the next) 6-9 months," Hartnett said.

Inflation on Main Street means investors should expect a very aggressive Fed for the next six to nine months, unless data such as a negative payrolls print signals a recession has begun, Hartnett said.

The Non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment (NAIRU), which is the lowest jobless rate an economy can have without pushing wages and inflation up, is now higher as a ratio of vacancies to those unemployed and has shifted out post-COVID, he added.

Short S&P 4,400

BofA's Bull & Bear Indicator, a sentiment measure and possible contrarian trigger, fell to 0.4 from 0.6, putting it further into extreme bearishness/buy signal territory. It's the lowest reading since June 2020 in the heart of lockdowns. A buy signal was triggered on March 23.

While everyone being bearish is a bullish sign, Hartnett advises fading the S&P above 4,200 and shorting it above 4,400.

One of the reasons is that Microsoft's (MSFT) earnings warning this week was just "the tip of EPS iceberg," he said.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) (QQQ) bear has temporarily ended as QT begins, but QE had been a catalyst for a 12-year tech boom, Hartnett noted.

With "central banks now set to reduce liquidity by $3tn next 18 months, fact remains QE-era over ... as is era of tech leadership in global stock markets."

See a different view on the market from JPMorgan, bullish on stocks in the second half of 2022.