ISM Services PMI comes in weaker than expected in May
Jun. 03, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- May ISM Services PMI Index: 55.9 vs. 56.3 consensus and 57.1 in April. The reading indicates the 24th straight month of growth, but is the lowest since February 2021 when the index also registered 55.9.
- "Growth continues — albeit slower — for the services sector, which has expanded for all but two of the last 148 months. The sector's slowdown was due to a decline in business activity and slowing supplier deliveries," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Services Business Survey Committee.
- "COVID-19 continues to disrupt the services sector, as well as the war in Ukraine. Labor is still a big issue, and prices continue to increase," he added.
- Business Activity Index: 54.5 vs. 59.1 prior.
- New orders: 57.6 vs. 55.1
- Employment: 50.2 vs. 49.6
- Prices: 82.1 vs. 82.2
- Inventories: vs 55.9
- Production: vs 54.2
- Supplier Deliveries: 61.3 vs. 65.7
- On Wednesday, ISM Manufacturing rose more than expected in May