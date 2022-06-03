ISM Services PMI comes in weaker than expected in May

  • May ISM Services PMI Index: 55.9 vs. 56.3 consensus and 57.1 in April. The reading indicates the 24th straight month of growth, but is the lowest since February 2021 when the index also registered 55.9.
  • "Growth continues — albeit slower — for the services sector, which has expanded for all but two of the last 148 months. The sector's slowdown was due to a decline in business activity and slowing supplier deliveries," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Services Business Survey Committee.
  • "COVID-19 continues to disrupt the services sector, as well as the war in Ukraine. Labor is still a big issue, and prices continue to increase," he added.
  • Business Activity Index: 54.5 vs. 59.1 prior.
  • New orders: 57.6 vs. 55.1
  • Employment: 50.2 vs. 49.6
  • Prices: 82.1 vs. 82.2
  • Inventories: vs 55.9
  • Production: vs 54.2
  • Supplier Deliveries: 61.3 vs. 65.7
  • On Wednesday, ISM Manufacturing rose more than expected in May
