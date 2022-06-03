Yandex director and CEO steps down, transfers voting power to board

Jun. 03, 2022

  • Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) announced that Arkady Volozh, the company's co-founder, has stepped down with immediate effect from his position as Executive Director and CEO.
  • He will also step down from his board and executive positions with its international subsidiaries.
  • Mr. Volozh is the settlor of a trust for the benefit of his family, which holds Class B shares representing a 45.3% voting and 8.6% economic interest in Yandex.
  • Mr. Volozh has decided and informed the board that he will not instruct the trustee as to how to vote such shares going forward.
