KKR Real Estate Finance Trust prices public stock offering
Jun. 03, 2022 10:11 AM ETKKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) on Thursday priced a public offering of 7M shares.
- The offering consists of 2.75M primary shares to be issued and sold by KREF, and 4.25M secondary shares to be sold by KKR REFT - a subsidiary of KKR (KKR).
- Estimated gross proceeds of the offering are ~$54.2M to KREF (or $74.9M if underwriters exercise their overallotment option) and ~$83.7M to the KKR stockholder.
- KREF intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to originate, acquire and finance target assets, and for general corporate purposes.
- KREF will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the KREF shares by the KKR unit.
- The offering is expected to close on Jun. 7.
- KREF stock fell 6% on Friday.