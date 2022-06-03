KKR Real Estate Finance Trust prices public stock offering

  • KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) on Thursday priced a public offering of 7M shares.
  • The offering consists of 2.75M primary shares to be issued and sold by KREF, and 4.25M secondary shares to be sold by KKR REFT - a subsidiary of KKR (KKR).
  • Estimated gross proceeds of the offering are ~$54.2M to KREF (or $74.9M if underwriters exercise their overallotment option) and ~$83.7M to the KKR stockholder.
  • KREF intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to originate, acquire and finance target assets, and for general corporate purposes.
  • KREF will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the KREF shares by the KKR unit.
  • The offering is expected to close on Jun. 7.
  • KREF stock fell 6% on Friday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.