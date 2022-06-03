Amarin gains as Sarissa seeks board representation

Jun. 03, 2022 10:11 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments

Panoramic conference room in modern office

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

  • The ADRs of Ireland-based biotech Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) have risen ~6% in the morning hours Friday after activist investor Sarissa Capital Management said it planned to seek representation on the company’s board of directors.
  • It has already conducted discussions with Amarin (AMRN) and certain other parties in ways to maximize shareholder value, the healthcare-focused investment management firm said in a regulatory filing.
  • With the ownership of 24M shares, Sarissa holds about ~6% stake of Amarin (AMRN) as of April 29.
  • Commenting on the company’s “disappointing” 1Q 2022 results, Sarissa attributed the post-earnings decline in Amarin (AMRN) share price to investor concerns and the inability of the company to adequately navigate changing market conditions for its key cardiovascular drug Vascepa.
  • Sarissa says it believes Amarin (AMRN) shares “continue to be significantly undervalued.” Early this year, the firm increased its stake in Amarin (AMRN), sending its shares sharply higher in January.
