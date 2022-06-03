Investors retract fund assets for their fourth week out of the past five

The investment community found themselves to be overall sellers on the week, as markets redeemed $3.6B from exchange traded funds and conventional funds for the week ending June 1, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper. Additionally, the outflows marked the fourth week in five.

Money market funds were the outflow leaders, as they lost $12.4B. Taking in capital investments were equity funds +$7.4B, tax-exempt bond funds +$1.2B, and taxable bond funds which attracted $262M.

Equity-based exchange traded funds garnered a total of $11.9B on the week, led by the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) taking in $2.9B and the iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV), which brought in $1.9B.

On the flipside, the most significant equity ETF retractors were the Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), -$1.9B and Select Sector: Financials Sector SPDR (XLF), -$787M.

From a fixed income ETF vantagepoint, the space experienced inflows of $3.7B. The largest inflow funds were the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), pulling in $1B. Following behind JNK was the iShares: 1-3 Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) attracting $704M.

In reverse the outflow leaders on the week were the iShares: TIPS Bond (NYSEARCA:TIP) -$790M and PIMCO ETF: Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT), -$368M.

In related fund flow news, for the month of May, the top ten exchange traded fund inflow leaders amassed a combined $36B worth of investor capital, see the list here.