Sony sets up company for space optical communications
Jun. 03, 2022 10:14 AM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sony (NYSE:SONY) has set up a unit to conduct optical communications in space.
- Sony Corp. of America has established the company, Sony Space Communications Corp., which will focus on developing small optical communications devices to provide services to connect micro-satellites in low earth orbit, using a laser beam.
- Achieving high-speed communications the conventional way is physically difficult because of the large antennas and high power output needed, the company says. Building an optical communications network that also lets satellites communicate with each other enables real-time communications from anywhere on the ground to any satellite.
- "Currently there are approximately 12,000 satellites in space, and the number is expected to increase in the future," says Sony Space Communications President Kyohei Iwamoto. "The amount of data used in orbit is also increasing year by year, but the amount of available radio waves is limited."
- Optical communications are also easier to implement because they don't call for the types of licenses that radio communication needs, he notes.