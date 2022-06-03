Dropbox gains on report of takeover speculation
Jun. 03, 2022 10:19 AM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)ADBE, CRMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Drobox (NASDAQ:DBX) rose 7.1% after a report that the company may have been approached about a potential takeover.
- Dropbox (DBX) last month was said to be approached by a consulting firm that was asking for sensitive information for a possible buyer for the company, according to a TheDeal.com report. Drobox has a market cap of $7.8 billion.
- Dropbox (DBX) didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- Dropbox (DBX) has been the subject of takeover and activist speculation after it was disclosed that prominent activist Elliott Management took a stake about a year ago.
- Dropbox (DBX) CEO Drew Houston told CNBC in July that the company's engagement with activist hedge fund Elliott Management had been "friendly."
- Last month RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria said he viewed Dropbox (DBX) as a viable takeover candidate for Adobe (ADBE) or Salesforce (CRM).