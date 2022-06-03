Dropbox gains on report of takeover speculation

Jun. 03, 2022 10:19 AM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)ADBE, CRMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

iPad device with Dropbox app

funky-data/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Drobox (NASDAQ:DBX) rose 7.1% after a report that the company may have been approached about a potential takeover.
  • Dropbox (DBX) last month was said to be approached by a consulting firm that was asking for sensitive information for a possible buyer for the company, according to a TheDeal.com report. Drobox has a market cap of $7.8 billion.
  • Dropbox (DBX) didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • Dropbox (DBX) has been the subject of takeover and activist speculation after it was disclosed that prominent activist Elliott Management took a stake about a year ago.
  • Dropbox (DBX) CEO Drew Houston told CNBC in July that the company's engagement with activist hedge fund Elliott Management had been "friendly."
  • Last month RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria said he viewed Dropbox (DBX) as a viable takeover candidate for Adobe (ADBE) or Salesforce (CRM).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.