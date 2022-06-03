Costco attracts higher price target from Oppenheimer with comparable sale still strong

Oppenheimer is more constructive on Costco (NASDAQ:COST) after the retailer reported comparable sales in the U.S. rose 10.7% during May in an indication that demand remains strong.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh noted that U.S. comparable sales were up 34.% in May on a three-year stacked trend basis vs. +33.0% in April and +36.1% in March.

Looking ahead, Parikh and team still see the potential for bumps along the way for the retailer driven by near-term margin headwinds, but Costco (COST) remains slotted as a top sector pick. The advice doled out to investors is to take advantage of any ongoing volatility in the stock.

Oppenheimer upped its price target to $525 from $500 vs. the 52-week trading range of $377.12 to $612.27.

