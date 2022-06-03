Costco attracts higher price target from Oppenheimer with comparable sale still strong

Jun. 03, 2022 10:26 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Big-Box Retailer Costco To Announce First Quarter Earnings

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Oppenheimer is more constructive on Costco (NASDAQ:COST) after the retailer reported comparable sales in the U.S. rose 10.7% during May in an indication that demand remains strong.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh noted that U.S. comparable sales were up 34.% in May on a three-year stacked trend basis vs. +33.0% in April and +36.1% in March.

Looking ahead, Parikh and team still see the potential for bumps along the way for the retailer driven by near-term margin headwinds, but Costco (COST) remains slotted as a top sector pick. The advice doled out to investors is to take advantage of any ongoing volatility in the stock.

Oppenheimer upped its price target to $525 from $500 vs. the 52-week trading range of $377.12 to $612.27.

Dig into Costco's (COST) May sales report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.