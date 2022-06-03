Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) +1.1% in Friday's trading after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $52 price target, raised from $49, implying 9% total return vs. zero for the regulated utility peer average.

Portland General (POR) is "an improving regulated utility story in a balanced regulatory environment, with potential earnings growth upside driven by incremental renewable generation investments that could add up to 5% of incremental EPS in 2024," Goldman's Insoo Kim writes, seeing the stock's 15% P/E discount to peers "under-appreciating the company's fundamental growth prospects, while acknowledging that more consistent execution - both from an earnings and operational perspective - is required to fully close the valuation gap."

The analyst expects upward estimate revisions and multiple expansion to drive relative upside for Portland General (POR) over the next 12 months.

Seeking Alpha contributor Wolf Report views Portland General (POR) as a "weak buy."