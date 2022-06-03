Brazilian crypto exchange operator 2TM fires more than 80 workers
- 2TM, the owner of Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has decided to lay off over 80 employees on Wednesday, joining a slew of rivals that have taken similar actions.
- “The changing global financial landscape, rising interest rates and inflation have been having a major impact on technology-based companies,” 2TM said in a statement, as quoted by CoinDesk on Friday.
- The Brazilian unicorn added that “the scenario required adjustments that go beyond reducing operational expenses, making it necessary also to lay off part of our employees.”
- Based on its LinkedIn pages, 2TM has over 80 staffers, while Mercado Bitcoin has more than 580 employees.
- The news comes shortly after crypto exchange Gemini laid off 10% of its employees as the "crypto winter" prevails. Also, Coinbase Global (COIN), America's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, extended its hiring pause.
- In the beginning of May, Coinbase was said to end talks to buy 2TM.