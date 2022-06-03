Watch BioMarin Pharmaceutical after Turning Point sale to Bristol Myers - analyst
Jun. 03, 2022 10:54 AM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), TPTX, BMYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Investors may want to pay attention to BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) after Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) agreed to buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4 billion in cash earlier. BioMarin rose 3.1%.
- The connection between Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) and BioMarin (BMRN) is that Mark Alles is the chairman of TPTX and Alles once ran Celgene, which was also acquired by Bristol Myers, Gordon Haskett's Don Bilson highlighted earlier in an item. In addition, Alles just took a board seat at BioMarin in December.
- Bilson also highlighted that he saw some interesting Q1 swaps purchasing BioMarin (BMRN) and he views the company as the next Alexion.
- Last March, BioMarin (BMRN) gained after some speculation from Betaville on potential takeover interest.
- BioMarin short interest is 6.6%.
- Also see, Blueprint Medicines, Deciphera gain following Turning Point sale to Bristol Myers.