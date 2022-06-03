JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) is losing the support of previously bullish analysts after a serious earnings disappointment.

The Ohio-based retailer reported significant disappointments in terms of sales, margins, and more. In particular, non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 was a major surprise for analysts that had been anticipating a slightly positive figure. In terms of GAAP figures, a loss of $0.86 missed by an even wider margin against expectations of $0.06 in positive EPS.

Management blamed “unprecedented supply chain disruptions and high levels of inflation” for the adverse report. Nonetheless, CEO Wade Miquelon voiced his confidence that the company could recover and rise to meet persistent macroeconomic issues.

However, analysts were less optimistic.

“As demand for sewing/arts & crafts supplies has slowed, JOAN has been unable to offset cost inflation and overhead,” Bank of America analyst Elizabeth Suzuki wrote in a note to clients on Friday. “JOAN’s distribution network expenses and store overhead are predominantly fixed costs, making operating margins particularly sensitive to comps.”

She added that dampening demand for discretionary retail categories overall is causing consumers to “disengage” with retailers in niche categories like JOANN’s (JOAN -18.4%). That lower demand could well cut into margins further as promotional activity may be required to move inventory levels that increased 25% from 2021.

“In the midst of softening retail trends and slumping peer multiples, we expect JOAN shares to be range-bound in the near-term and see greater upside opportunity in other stocks in our coverage universe,” she concluded.

Suzuki downgraded shares from “Buy” to “Neutral” and slashed her price target by over 50% to just $8 from $20. The pivot is significant as Suzuki had previously rated the stock a “Buy” on three separate notes in the past year despite marked declines, reaffirming bullishness as recently as late March. After the stunning report on Thursday, she was finally moved off of this stance.

Shares of JOANN were jolted 17% downward during Friday’s trading.

Read more on the details of the quarter.