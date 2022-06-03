Sorrento's Scilex repurchases $41.4M notes ahead of going public with SPAC Vickers Vantage
Jun. 03, 2022 10:41 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE), VCKABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sorrento's (NASDAQ:SRNE) subsidiary Scilex Holding on Friday has announced the pre-emptive repurchase of part of its senior secured notes.
- That allows the pain management company - Scilex - to repurchase $41.4M principal amount of notes on or before Sept. 30, 2022 and the holders of the notes will forgive and discharge $28M of the aggregate amount of notes.
- It comes ahead of the closing of company's merger transaction. In Mar. 2022, Scilex signed a business combination deal with SPAC Vickers Vantage (NASDAQ:VCKA) to go public at a pro forma equity valuation of ~$1.6B.
- The combined company is to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SCLX” after the closing of the transaction, expected in Q3 2022.
- "As we prepare to complete our previously announced merger with Vickers Vantage Corp. I and begin our registration and pre-commercialization plans of our recently successfully completed SP-102 (SEMDEXAT) Phase 3 clinical trial program, this pre-emptive repurchase of part of the Notes is another important accomplishment of our company goals. It gives us the ability to attract new capital at competitive terms, preserve cash that would have been spent on royalty payments under the Notes, as well as being able to avoid the effects of negative debt leverage," said Scilex' CEO Jaisim Shah.
- Earlier: Sorrento subsidiary Scilex expands distribution network to national, regional wholesalers