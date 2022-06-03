Alibaba shares dip into the red; company names new Southeast Asian boss
Jun. 03, 2022 10:42 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares gave up more than 3% Friday as the Chinese Internet giant named a new top executive in Southeast Asia and the company's hometown government pledged a big investment in the area's e-commerce industry.
- Alibaba (BABA) said it named James Dong as chief executive officer of Lazada, the company's Southeast Asian business arm. Dong joined Lazada in 2018 and had been in charge of the division's business in Vietnam and Thailand. He also previously served as Alibaba's (BABA) head of globalization strategy and corporate development. Dong will replace Chun Li, who has run Lazada since 2020.
- Separately, the regional government in Alibaba's (BABA) hometown of Hangzhou, China, said it will set up a $750 million fund to be used to support the area's e-commerce industry. The financing is intended to help businesses in areas such as finance, talent and logistics.
- Earlier this week, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil said that Alibaba's (BABA) recent upbeat quarterly results suggest the company has experienced some improvements in its supply chains and in consumer activity online.