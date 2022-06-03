Biden to send $700m "Covid relief" check to biofuel industry ahead of quota release
- The Biden administration is set to announce biofuel blending quotas for 2021 and 2022 Friday, an announcement that will impact food (CORN) (SOYB) and fuel prices, as well as bio-fuel and refining margins (VLO) (MPC).
- Ahead of the announcement, Bloomberg has reported that the President will send $700m in "Covid relief" funds to the biofuel industry, to make up for losses realized during the pandemic.
- Companies like Green Plains (GPRE) and Renewable Energy (REGI) have seen shares rise 400-600% since the pandemic began, nevertheless, taxpayer funds and mandated blending requirements will ensure future investment in the food-to-fuel industry.
- Timing is noteworthy, with 2021 and 2022 blend requirements set to be announced Friday as well; the biofuel and agriculture lobby will push for ever higher blending mandates, while the purchase of credits to meet rising mandates could lift prices at the pump.
- Time will tell, but perhaps the seemingly arbitrary $700m payout is intended as a consolation for lower 2021 and 2022 bio fuel blending mandates, an announcement that could provide a tailwind to RIN credit purchasers like PBF (PBF) and Par (PARR).