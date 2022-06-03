IDT plummets 6% post Q1 results
Jun. 03, 2022 10:49 AM ETIDTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IDT (IDT -6.2%) trades lower following Q3 earnings where revenues dipped and net income tumbled on a GAAP basis.
- Revenues dropped 12.2% Y/Y to $328M as direct cost of revenue decreased 17.7% Y/Y to $248M from $301M.
- National Retail Solutions recurring revenue increased 101.9% Y/Y to $10M.
- Active terminals increased by 1,400 sequentially to ~17,900, and payment processing accounts increased by 1,200 sequentially to ~9,200.
- net2phone subscription revenue increased 42% Y/Y to $14.2M and Money Transfer revenue increased 51.5% Y/Y to $15.5M.
- Income from operations decreased to $13.3M whereas, Adj. EBITDA increased to $18M.
- As of April 30, 2022, IDT held $136M in cash, cash equivalents, debt securities, and current equity investments.
- Capex increased to $4.8M in 3Q22 from $4.6M in 3Q21.
- “We expect that as our growth businesses continue to expand, our consolidated bottom-line results in the coming quarters will increasingly reflect their contributions.” said Shmuel Jonas, CEO.
- Previously: IDT Corporation Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, revenue of $328.35M (June 2)