Kubota to invest $140M in new Georgia factory, to hire 500 workers
Jun. 03, 2022 10:58 AM ETKubota Corporation (KUBTY)KUBTFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- A Japanese equipment maker, Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY) plans to spend $140M to build a new factory in northeast Georgia, adding 500 workers to the 3,000 it already employs in the region.
- The company said on Wednesday that it will build a new factory in Gainesville to make front-end loaders.
- Construction to start this year and open the new factory in 2024.
- Kubota Manufacturing of America President Brian Arnold said the expansion would almost double capacity. He said the company is also seeking to improve quality and efficiency through better welding and painting.
- “We don’t currently have the facilities to meet customer demand,” Phil Sutton, vice president of Kubota Manufacturing of America, told The Times of Gainesville. “Overall, the agriculture industry and the farming industry for the number of tractors — the market is growing, and for Kubota, North America is our biggest market now.”
- A local development agency aided the research facility with $90M in bonds that the company will repay.