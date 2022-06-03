Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares have dropped ~11% after the software company announced its first-quarter results that failed to impress analysts who raised concerns over its margin profile and continued cash burn.

The company generated adj. EPS of -$0.30 on revenue of $120.65M (+57.4% Y/Y), both exceeding Wall Street estimates. Adj. net loss widened from $33.8M in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 to $57.4M.

Cash flows from operating activities were -$41.1M (vs. -$7.4M in the prior year quarter), while free cash flow was negative $42.2M (vs. -$7.7M last year).

For Q2, the company estimates revenues of $127M to $128M vs. $127.70M consensus and adj. net loss per share of $0.39 to $0.38 vs. -$0.37 consensus.

For fiscal year 2023, Asana (ASAN) expects revenues of $536M to $540M vs. consensus of $538.20M.

Analysts responses were mixed on the report, with JPMorgan predicting that "the stock is likely to underperform given its relatively high cash burn and sub-optimal growth plus margin profile." The investment bank cut its price target on the stock to $25 from $32, but keeps an underweight rating.

Baird also explains that, "This was a solid report, but it is unlikely investors will be thrilled with pace of continued losses/burn, and softness at the lower end of the market could be another cause for concern." It lowered ASAN's PT to $31 from $65, but keeps an outperform rating.

Shares are currently down ~11% and has slid 41% over the past year