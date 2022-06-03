Uber falls as service in Geneva suspended after appeal rejected by court
Jun. 03, 2022 11:06 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares fell on Friday as the mobility company lost an appeal in Switzerland that would have seen its service restored in Geneva.
- The Swiss Federal Court said on Friday that it sided with a Geneva court, which ruled that Uber (UBER) drivers are employees and not contractors, Bloomberg reported.
- The Federal Court said the lower court was not "arbitrarily" acting with its ruling and that the working relationship between drivers and the company is to be enforced. It added that Uber (UBER) was "prohibited" in activity in Geneva until the situation was resolved.
- Uber (UBER) shares fell slightly more than 3% to$23.94 in early trading on Friday.
- San Francisco-based Uber (UBER) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
