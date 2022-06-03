Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dave Calhoun said on Friday that the company has no current plans to tap equity markets.

"I'm confident on the liquidity front," Calhoun told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions conference, according to Reuters. "Cash flow is getting better every quarter. We're at that stage now where we can start to quietly pay down debt."

Calhoun also said Boeing (BA) is working to achieve stability in 737 MAX production before it considers raising production rates.

Boeing (BA) shares are pulling back modestly after yesterday's 7.5% surge that followed comments from Delta Air Lines (DAL) CEO Ed Bastian that the carrier is trying to reach a deal for 737 MAX jets.

Delta currently flies both Airbus and Boeing single-aisle jets, but it flies the newest version of the Airbus 320 narrowbody family that competes with the MAX; Delta is the only major U.S. carrier without a 737 MAX on order.

Boeing (BA) shares also may have enjoyed a boost from a note by Baird analyst Peter Arment that the company's risk-reward profile "looks compelling for long-term investors."

While Boeing (BA) has yet to officially deliver a 737 MAX to China this year, Arment said he sees "positive catalysts for [Boeing] tied to resuming China deliveries and 787 delivery halt recommencing."

Also this week, Germany's defense ministry said it will purchase 60 Boeing (BA) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in a deal reportedly worth at least $4B.

Various indicators suggest Boeing's (BA) recovery might happen later than investors expect, The Value pendulum writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.