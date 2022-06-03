Athersys laying off 70% of workforce in wake of stroke study results

Jun. 03, 2022 11:14 AM ETAthersys, Inc. (ATHX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) will lay off 70% of its workforce by the end of June following results released in May that its MultiStem cell therapy candidate in ischemic stroke did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • The company also said that COO William (B.J.) Lehmann left on May 31. CSO John Harrington and CFO Ivor Macleod are departing on June 30.
  • Athersys (ATHX) added that it will still need to raise additional capital to complete full enrollment and data readout from the MASTERS-2 trial, a phase 3 study of MultiStem in ischemic stroke.
