Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Imbruvica plus standard therapy helped reduce the risk of disease progression or death by 25%, compared to placebo plus standard treatment, in older patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in a late-stage study.

The companies presented data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.

MCL is a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

The companies said in a June 3 release that the study, which enrolled 523 patients, is one of the largest clinical trials ever conducted in first-line MCL and the first for a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

The phase 3 trial, dubbed SHINE, evaluated once-daily oral Imbruvica in combination with Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) and Teva's chemotherapy Treanda (bendamustine), (rituximab and bendamustine - BR), against placebo plus BR in patients aged 65 years or older with newly diagnosed MCL. People with a complete response or partial response continued to receive maintenance therapy with rituximab in both groups.

The companies said the study met its main goal of of progression-free survival (PFS), which is length of time after treatment a patient lives without the the disease getting worse.

After a median follow up time period of over seven years (84.7 months) the Imbruvica combo showed clinically meaningful 2.3-year improvement in median PFS. Imbruvica combo patients on median went 6.7 years without seeing their disease progress compared to 4.4 years for patients on placebo combo.

The companies added that this was a 50% improvement as compared to patients treated with placebo BR combo and rituximab maintenance.

However, among secondary goals, overall survival (OS) was similar between treatment arms and median OS was not reached in either treatment group.

In other secondary objectives, a complete response (CR) was seen in 171 patients receiving Imbruvica combo and in 151 patients in the placebo combo group. The rates of objective response were similar between the two groups, the companies said.

Median time-to-next treatment (TTNT) was was not reached in those receiving the Imbruvica combo, while the median TTNT was 92 months in the placebo group.