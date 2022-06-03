Core Scientific slides as price target lowered to $8 from $18 at BTIG
Jun. 03, 2022 11:45 AM ETCORZBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis lowered the firm's price target on Core Scientific (CORZ -11.8%) to $8 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst dropped stock expectations for the bitcoin miners with bitcoin at $30,000, down 35% year-to-date and 25% below its 2022 average.
- The mining stocks have collapsed despite bitcoin mining gross margins still sitting around 65% with the cryptocurrency at $30,000.
- The analyst expects the mining stocks to trade with the bitcoin price but believes the other driver of the miner's underperformance are concerns around funding growth.
- Since the start of 2022, Core Scientific shares were down around 74%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 73%.
- Seeking Alpha Author's Rating stands with a Strong Buy.