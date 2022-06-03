HashiCorp stock drops 23% in wake of earnings report, forecast

Jun. 03, 2022 11:44 AM ETHCPBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Cloud-based software developer HashiCorp. (HCP) stock dropped 23% in late morning trading Friday, the day after the company reported a widened fiscal Q1 loss.

Shares of the infrastructure automation software provider opened at $35.41, hitting a high of $35.99 before sliding. The stock recently changed hands at $31.64, down 23%, at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET.

Late Thursday, HashiCorp reported a fiscal Q1 net loss of $78M, compared with a net loss of $16M for the same period last year. Revenue shot up 51% year-over-year to $101M, topping estimates.

Looking ahead, HashiCorp sees reporting revenue of $101M to $103M for fiscal Q2 and $422M to $434M for fiscal 2023.

HashiCorp went public in November through an initial public offering that raised $1.22B.

