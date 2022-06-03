Asana stock falls as analysts lower price targets following wider Q1 loss

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock has lost 12.1% to $21.20 in Friday morning trade, as several analysts lowered their price target on the software company following its Q1 2023 results.

Friday's losses follow a 13.7% gain in the stock yesterday ahead of its quarterly report.

ASAN after hours posted Q1 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 which beat expectations by $0.06. The company had reported non-GAAP EPS of -$0.21 last year. Q1 revenue grew 57.4% Y/Y to $120.65M, which beat estimates by $5.54M.

The company also guided its Q2 non-GAAP loss per share to be $0.39-$0.38 vs. consensus EPS estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ASAN stock to $40 from $60, JMP Securities cut its PT to $43 from $68, Baird slashed its PT to $31 from $65, while Piper Sandler's new PT was $35 from $55 earlier.

Baird's Rob Oliver noted that Asana reported a solid Q1 with continued enterprise momentum as the company landed their largest deal ever during the quarter. However, he believes ASAN will need to do more on the cost side to satisfy the market.

Asana was founded by former Facebook (FB) executives Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein.

"Looking forward, we are actively managing our cash burn, and we're pacing our investments in a more measured way given the macroeconomic backdrop," said ASAN CFO Tim Wan on the earnings conference call.

Up to Thursday's close, ASAN stock -67.7% YTD.