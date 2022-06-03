After the Federal Reserve System took its own approach to revising the Community Reinvestment Act, while the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency made their own proposal in 2020, all three agencies have since come together to modernize the rules for lending in low-income areas.

In May, the Fed, FDIC, and OCC issued a joint proposal that's intended to reduce discrimination in lending and encourage financial institutions to lend in areas that are underserved or unserved in so-called "credit deserts."

The joint proposal was written to reflect "today's banking practices and for today's communities," said Federal Reserve System Vice Chair Lael Brainard at an event sponsored by the Urban Institute. The CRA rule "hasn't had a substantive rewrite for a quarter of a century," she points out. Since then, mobile and online banking has changed the financial industry.

"An increasing part of banks' lending takes place outside of branch assessment areas," said Martin Gruenberg, acting chairman of the FDIC's board of directors. The proposal adapts to that model, which will have its own retail assessment area, he said.

Brainard emphasized that the joint proposal is more data-driven and will "benchmark against the footprint of the bank for the first time... We'll no longer be guessing on development." The use of data will "provide greater consistency and predictability for banks. Banks are data driven — they want that dashboard," she said. "By measuring, we think we'll see more benefit, more credit."

Michael Hsu, acting Comptroller of the Currency, said the proposal builds in incentives for banks and other financial institutions that work with Community Development Financial Institutions, which focus on underserved communities. "Those institutions know those communities really well," he said.

The longer than usual 90-day comment period reflects the complexity of the proposed changes to the CRA, Gruenberg noted.

Hsu invited stakeholders to comment on the proposal. "Please provide those comments, we’re going to take all of that into account," he said.

On Thursday, Brainard spoke about the Fed interest rate-hiking path, saying it's "hard to see the case of a pause" in September