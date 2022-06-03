HashiCorp tumbles 17% despite beating Q1 expectations, gives FQ2 and FY guidance

Jun. 03, 2022 12:09 PM ETHashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP -18.0%) Q1 revenue shows a surge of ~51% to $100.9M, beating consensus by $6.22M.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.43 beats consensus by $0.13.
  • Net dollar retention rate was 133%, up from 122% last year.
  • Company added 525 new customers and also added 49 customers with equal to or greater than $100K in annual recurring revenue, totaling 704 such customers.
  • GAAP gross profit was $81.5M, representing an 81% gross margin.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit was $85M, representing an 84% jump.
  • GAAP operating loss was $78.4M.
  • Total RPO or Remaining Performance Obligation was $433.9M, up from $287.9M last year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,340.9M.
  • Outlook FQ2: Total revenue of $101M-103M (vs. consensus $101.89M); Non-GAAP operating loss of $59M-56M; Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.32-0.30. (vs. consensus -$0.32)
  • Outlook FY 2023: Total revenue of $422M-432M (vs. consensus $426.35M); Non-GAAP operating loss of $224-216; Non-GAAP EPS loss of $1.19-1.15 (vs. consensus -$1.16)
  • “As enterprises adopt cloud, HashiCorp is being chosen as a key strategic partner in their journey, and we see their confidence in our products reflected in a strong trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate, which reached 133% at the end of the first quarter,” said Navam Welihinda, CFO.
  • More details in company presentation

