Marriott to suspend Russian operations amid new restrictions
Jun. 03, 2022 12:13 PM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) announced that after 25+ years of operation in Russia it has decided to suspend all of its operations in the country amid the newly announced U.S., U.K. and E.U. restrictions making it difficult to operate or franchise hotels in the Russia market, the company said in a statement.
- Post the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Marriott had announced it would close its corporate office in Moscow and pause openings of hotels and future hotel development and investment in Russia.
- Marriott is now amongst the ~1K companies who have exited Russia since the invasion commenced.
- Separately, the hotelier is focused on hiring refugees, with 250+ already hired across 40+ hotels in 15 European countries and it plans to continue.