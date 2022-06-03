Iovance climbs over 15% after multiple insider purchases

  • Cancer-focused biotech Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) surged over 15% in the morning hours Friday to record the biggest intraday gain in over a year after several insider purchases at the company.
  • The buyers included Iovance’s (IOVA) general counsel Frederick Vogt who was appointed as the company’s interim Chief Executive last year following the resignation of former CEO Maria Fardis.
  • Purchasing 1,000 Iovance (IOVA) shares at $6.44 apiece, Vogt started an equity position at the company on May 31, according to a regulatory filing.
  • Other notable buyers include directors Michael Weiser and Merrill A. McPeak, who have acquired 10,000 and 20,000 shares at $6.80 and $6.82 per unit for a total value of $67,978 and $136,400, respectively.
  • Iovance (IOVA) shares lost more than a third in May 2021 with the resignation of Fardis.
