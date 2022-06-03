Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) received attention in Friday's intraday action, rising on takeover speculation. The list of midday gainers also included Okta (OKTA), which rallied in the wake of a stronger-than-expected quarterly report.

Elsewhere in the market, Amylyx (AMLX) soared more than 20% on optimism that its developmental ALS medicine will get U.S. regulatory approval, despite a setback that took place in March.

Looking to the downside, Micron Technology (MU) lost ground following an analyst's downgrade.

Gainers

Reports that the company has become the target of takeover interest sparked intraday gains in Dropbox (DBX). According to TheDeal.com, the file-hosting company has been approached by a consulting firm as part of an information-gathering effort by a possible buyer.

Bolstered by the takeover speculation, DBX rallied about 7% in midday action.

Okta (OKTA) also showed intraday strength, climbing by more than 7% after releasing quarterly results. The access security software firm reported a Q1 profit that topped expectations, with revenue jumping 65% from last year.

OKTA also gave an upbeat forecast for Q2, predicting a top-line result between $428M and $430M. Analysts were looking for a figure around $423M.

Amylyx (AMLX) represented another midday gainer, rising 21% on hopes that regulators will take a positive stance towards its ALS drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended its review time for the firm's AMX0035 product, allowing additional time to review data.

In March, an FDA advisory panel voted against the approval of the product. The delayed decision opens the door for the regulatory agency to give a green light to the medicine, despite the panel's findings.

Decliner

Micron Technology (MU) lost ground following a bearish comment from Piper Sandler. The firm downgraded shares of the memory chip maker to Underweight from Neutral, arguing that the company suffers from "oversized exposure" to consumer electronics.

Piper Sandler said MU will need to weather a reliance on market segments that could see upcoming headwinds, like mobile and PCs. Hurt by the downgrade, MU dropped about 7% in midday action.

To track Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.