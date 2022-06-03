SaverOne 2014 (SVRE) stock plunged 37% on Friday following the company’s $13M initial public offering.

Shares of SaverOne opened at $3.50, recently changing hands at $2.60, down 37%, at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET.

The tech company, which is focused on driver safety solutions, offered 2.94M units and 208K pre-funded units for $4.13 per unit, raising approximately $13M.

Based in Israel, SaverOne has developed a system that is able to detect and block mobile phone apps that could potentially lead to vehicular accidents by distracting the driver.

