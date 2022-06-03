Nextech AR to spin out ARitize Maps, spatial mapping platform
Jun. 03, 2022 12:45 PM ETNexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) and PC 1 entered into a binding letter agreement post which the latter will enter into a business combination wherein it will acquire the assets of ARWAY.
- The principal asset of ARWAY is an application currently called ARitize Maps, a No-Code Web Based end to end Metaverse Creator Platform.
- The agreement is effective June 1, 2022.
- PC 1 has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash.
- The spin out will result in ARitize Maps being the principal asset of a stand-alone public company, in which Nextech will continue to be a significant shareholder.
- "In addition to distributing a portion of the shares of the listed issuer resulting from the transaction to existing Nextech shareholders, a private placement of a minimum of $1.5M will be completed into ARWAY or a special purpose financing vehicle as a condition of the Transaction, resulting in zero dilution to the holdings of Nextech shareholders in Nextech," CEO Evan Gappelberg commented.