B. Riley has upgraded Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Buy from Neutral, a reaction to a second-quarter earnings report where a miss driven by supply-chain headwinds overshadowed what the firm called strong demand.

While those supply issues are holding down revenue growth in the near term, "we believe both revenues and margins will eventually reflect the strong demand environment as the supply chain situation eases over the next several quarters," analyst Dave Kang says.

Along with strong demand, book-to-bill ratio was 1.5, leading backlog to swell to a record $4 billion, up from Q1's $3 billion, he notes. He was already skeptical of the previous annual outlook based on the latest supply-chain data, and so the quarter came in line with his expectations.

Meanwhile, Ciena is down 35% year-to-date, making for "an additional attractive entry point" as an easing supply situation meets still-strong demand.

Ciena stock (CIEN) is down another 4.3% Friday after falling 1.3% Thursday post-earnings miss. A raised price target of $67 now implies 38% upside in the name.

