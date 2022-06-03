StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock is rising 13% in Friday afternoon trading after the Brazil-based fintech reported improved Q1 margins and better-than-expected revenue.

Q1 MSMB total payment volume R$63.4B exceeded management's guidance of R$58.5B-R$60B, pointed out Evercore ISI analyst Sheriq Sumar in a note to clients.

Furthermore, Q2 guidance for total revenue at R$2.15B-R$2.20B came in 10%-14% higher than UBS's estimate, said UBS analyst Kaio Prato, who has a Neutral rating on the stock.

Q1 pretax margins of 8% were in line with Evercore ISI's estimate but well ahead of the Street's 5% consensus said, Sumar wrote.

The analyst, who has an In Line rating on StoneCo (STNE), is still cautious on the stock. "While management continues to make significant strides in driving strong revenue growth and margin expansion, we still see a long way for a material rebound in profitability as headwinds from higher rates will continue to linger," Sumar said.

Another factor that may be helping to bolster shares is that its the combined holdings of StoneCo's (STNE) co-founders are poised to drop to less than 50% of voting power, which the company reported on June 1. Co-founder Eduardo Pontes is leaving the board and wants to convert his interests in class B super-voting shares into class A shares directly owned by his family vehicles. That transaction is subject to approval by the Brazilian Central Bank.

The company also announced on Thursday some new recruits to its management team. Marcus Fontoura, previously a corporate VP at Microsoft, will join as chief technology officer. Osmar Castellani, formerly with Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, was named VP of finance of the software division; and Gregor Ilg, formerly with Santander Brasil, will join as head of credit business.

