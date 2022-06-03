Oil and gas rigs actively drilling in the U.S. remain flat at 727, 59% above year-ago levels, Baker Hughes reported on Friday in its latest weekly survey.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil were unchanged at 574, and gas rigs also stayed flat 151; two rigs continue to be classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin remained flat at 341.

Bank of America's commodities team previously forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 70 in the first 19 weeks of the year.