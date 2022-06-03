Soluna stock jumps as New York nears decision to ban Proof-of-Work crypto mining

Jun. 03, 2022 1:09 PM ETSoluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH)PBTS, IREN, BITF, ANY, ARBK, GREEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor8 Comments

Renewable Cryptocurrency Mining. Gold Bitcoin, wind turbine farm. Wind farm to mine cryptocurrency

Liliya Filakhtova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Data center developer Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares have jumped as much as 10% in afternoon trading, as Upstate New York gets closer to banning Proof-of-Work crypto mining, which uses energy from carbon-based sources.
  • Soluna (SLNH), based in Albany, New York, develops data centers for eco-friendly crypto mining. So, if the states' new legislation gets approved by Governor Kathy Hochul, Soluna may be able to grow its market share as more crypto miners using clean energy sources come to New York, while those using fossil fuel-based power will be forced to leave.
  • Some other green crypto miners (none of which are located in New York) include: Greenidge Generation (GREE -9.5%), Argo Blockchain (ARBK -1.1%), Sphere 3D (ANY -5.2%), Bitfarms (BITF -1.3%), Iris Energy (IREN -9.4%) and Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS +3.9%).
  • In mid-May, Soluna secured $35M financing to enhance green bitcoin mining initiative.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.