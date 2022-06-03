Global Cord up over 20% as investors seek meeting to oppose Cellenkos acquisition
Jun. 03, 2022 1:10 PM ETGlobal Cord Blood Corporation (CO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) added over 20% Friday on the news that investors holding 75% of the company’s outstanding shares have requested an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) with proposals to end the company’s recent acquisition of clinical-stage biotech Cellenkos.
- Plans to elect a new board and amendments to the company’s Articles of Association to remove staggered board of directors are also among the proposals.
- The EGM is scheduled for Jun. 16 at 9:00 a.m. EST, institutional shareholder Blue Ocean Structure Investment, which holds ~65% of the company, said in a regulatory filing.
- “Blue Ocean firmly believes the Transaction is destructive to the value of the Company and that the Board has shown a complete and total disregard for its shareholders,” it added, citing concerns over potential dilution of Global Cord (CO) shares and hefty purchase price, among others, as reasons.
- In April, Global Cord (CO) announced the acquisition of Cellenkos in a cash and stock deal valued at nearly $789M.