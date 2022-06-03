Catalyst watch: Apple's WWDC, Nio earnings, eyes on AMD, Spotify & Hyzon events
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - June 6
- All week - Options trading volume is elevated on Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM). Harbor Custom Development (HCDI), SunPower Corporation (SPWR) and C3.ai (AI) are being closely watched with short interest on the stocks having moved higher recently.
- All week - The conference schedule heats up with the earnings season grinding to a halt. Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference might be the headliner with STORE Capital (STOR), Macerich (MAC), Public Storage (PSA), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) some of the notables due to appear virtually. Also watch for strategy and guidance updates to pour out of the Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference, the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, the Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference, the KBW US Regional Banking Growth Conference, the Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Virtual Conference, the Needham Virtual Automotive Technology Conference, the Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference, the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference, and the Jefferies Healthcare Conference.
- All day - Apple (AAPL) will host the WWDC22 developer conference. The keynote address will include a first look at ground breaking updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. The potential for hardware or chip announcement is also in the mix. What does WWDC mean for Apple shares? Morgan Stanley reported that over the last 10 years Apple has underperformed the S&P 500 by a median of 100 bps in the week after the event, but outperformed the S&P by 70 bps in the one month following the event.
- All day - Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) will host the company's first investor day event in its history. The company will provide updates on the continuum of evidence and commercial progress for its three commercial products. Bank of America has called out the event as a potential share price catalyst.
- All day - Hasbro (HAS) is scheduled to hold a board vote. Activist investor Alta Fox is pushing Hasbro to sell a profitable division and wants board representation.
- All day - A Rocket Lab (RKLB) Electron rocket is scheduled to launch NASA’s Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment mission to the moon. The launch was delayed originally from 2021 due to COVID-related issues. Shares of RKLB have been active on launch dates in the past.
- All day - The tender offer for the Oracle (ORCL)-Cerner (CERN) deal expires at the end of the day.
Tuesday - June 7
- All day - Three SPAC deals will go to shareholder votes. Watch for approvals on Globis Acquisition Corp.'s (GLAQ) deal to take African agribusiness player Forafric public, Dynamics Special Purpose Corp.'s (DYNS) deal to take biotech firm Senti Bio public, and Oaktree Acquisition Corp.'s II's (OACB) deal to take biopharmaceutical company Alvotech.
- All day - Hyzon Motors (HYZN) will host an Investor Day event that includes a strategy update and tour of the Groningen, Netherlands facilities. Shares of Hyzon Motors are down 30% year-to-date, but could see a a jolt if the event impresses investors and analysts.
- All day - MongoDB World 2022 will include keynote presentations from MongoDB's (MDB) top execs. Last year, MongoMB World was followed by analyst upgrades due to the strength of the product presentations, which helped spark a six-week rally of around 10%.
- 10:15 a.m. Walmart's (WMT) Judith McKenna will participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. McKenna is the CEO of Walmart International. Any updates on the retail giant's business in Canada, Mexico, or China could perk up shares.
- 12:00 p.m. EIA releases its Short-Term Energy Outlook.
Wednesday - June 8
- All day - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) will host an Investor Day event to highlight the company's current roadmap and future growth opportunities.
- All day - Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) will hold the first Investor Day in the company's history from Freedom Hall at the New York Stock Exchange.
- 1:30 p.m. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy will participate in the Bloomberg Technology Summit close to the one-year anniversary of taking the reins from founder Jeff Bezos. Jassy is scheduled to discuss the company’s innovation priorities, including cashierless "Just Walk Out" shopping, the Kuiper satellite broadband initiative, Alexa and health care, as well as heated competition in areas like rapid delivery and streaming video.
- Postmarket - Pernod-Ricard SA (OTCPK:PDRDF) will hold a Capital Market Day event.
Thursday - June 9
- All day - AMD (AMD) headlines a big of day of investor events. Analysts think AMD's three-year sales growth forecast could be the most closely debated metric of the presentation with tailwinds for the chipmaker like data center share gains and Xilinx synergies running up against headwinds like PC weakness and console cyclicality. Investor day events are also scheduled for Verint Systems (VRNT), Wendy's (WEN), PPL Corporation (PPL), Nutrien (NTR), and DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN).
- All day - Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (TCAC) shareholders meeting to vote on the proposed business combination with cannabis marketing platform Springbig in a SPAC deal.
- Premarket - Nio (NIO) and Signet Jewelers (SIG) will report earnings with options trading implying a double-digit share price move up or down after the numbers drop.
- 9:55 a.m. Sidus Space (SIDU) CEO Carol Craig will speak as a panelist at the Financial Times Investing in Space summit in London. The space-as-service satellite stock trades well below its IPO pricing level.
- 12:00 p.m. The Sohn Conference will feature investment pitch presentations from Greenlight Capital, Bridgewater Associates, Impactive Capital, and SurgoCap Partners. There will also be fireside chats that include Shopify (SHOP) CEO Tobi Lutke and Snowflake (SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman.
- 4:30 p.m. The four-day CoinDesk Consensus event kicks off with a large number of notable speakers expected to cover all corners of the cryptocurrencies market from Web 3 to NFTs. Notable speakers include Kimbal Musk, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao,
Friday - June 10
- All day - Investor day events are on tap for PG&E Corporation (PCG) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX).
- All day - Spirit Airlines (SAVE) shareholders are due to vote on the proposed merger with Frontier Group (ULCC).
- 8:00 a.m. Watch Arbe Robotics (ARBE) with the company due to participate in a fireside chat at the Citi's 2022 Car of the Future Virtual Symposium.
- 8:00 a.m. The consumer price report for May will arrive to expectations for a headline increase of 0.7% M/M and 8.2% Y/Y. Inflation is forecast to drop to a +5.9% Y/Y pace from +6.2% in April after excluding food and energy prices. Watch the transportation services and air fares categories in particular for notable jumps.