A joint venture-driven expansion plan is now jamming up Burger King’s exit from Russia.

The Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) owned burger chain has long-predicated its growth in European markets on partnerships in the region. These partnerships, including master franchisee agreements, allowed the chain to expand rapidly and address differing regulations across markets in a flexible manner. However, now as it seeks to exit the Russian market in a fashion similar to McDonald’s (MCD) before it, the operator is appearing far less nimble.

“We have three joint venture partners in Russia: Alexander Kolobov, who has extensive restaurant experience and is responsible for the day-to-day operations and oversight of the ~800 restaurants in Russia; Investment Capital Ukraine– one of Ukraine’s largest investment firms; and VTB Capital,” RBI president David Shear explained in March. “VTB Capital, as an affiliate of one of Russia’s biggest banks, has partnered with several other western companies in Russia, including other large QSR brands.”

The issue with these partners is that the restaurant group is attempting to negotiate withdrawals with a major Ukrainian investment firm, a Russia-based businessman named in the Panama Papers, and a bank sanctioned by both the US and EU. Needless to say, bringing all parties to the table to agree to a withdrawal is exceedingly unlikely.

“There are no legal clauses that allow us to unilaterally change the contract or allow any one of the partners to simply walk away or overturn the entire agreement,” Shear noted. “Any current attempt to enforce our contract would ultimately require the support of Russian authorities on the ground and we know that will not practically happen anytime soon.”

The alternative, therefore, is to sell off the business. Yet, according to sources in the region contacted by Reuters, there are few buyers able to purchase the business due to building sanctions. As such, the quick service conglomerate is stuck in a sort of limbo, unable to control the status of its own brands in Russia.

