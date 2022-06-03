Science Applications Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Jun. 03, 2022 1:26 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.