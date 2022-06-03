Supply chain problems caused Boeing (NYSE:BA) to pause 737 MAX production for ~10 days in May, complicating the company's ability to satisfy demand for new aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Boeing (BA) is running into difficulties reducing its inventory of completed 737 MAX jets, which totaled 320 at the end of Q1, and planes that wound up in storage during the nearly two-year grounding are taking longer than expected to prepare for delivery, WSJ reports.

In addition to making required updates and fixes to the stored planes, Boeing (BA) is in some cases repainting or overhauling interiors for customers of planes whose original buyers have walked away, according to the report.

Referring to supply constraints that have kept Boeing (BA) from raising production and delivering more 737s, CEO David Calhoun told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions conference today that "it's a relatively hot market... Right now, demand is significantly better than supply."

Boeing's (BA) problems with delivering new narrowbody jets have frustrated customers such as Ryanair, whose CEO recently ripped Boeing management as "headless chickens."