Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$4.00 from last Friday's close
Jun. 03, 2022 1:30 PM ETUSO, JETS, PBF, XLE, RNFTF, BKR, BP, SHELBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a surprise draw of 4.8mb in oil and oil products (USO).
- TSA checkpoint data pointed to falling passenger volumes, down 3% week on week and 11% from 2019 levels (JETS).
- New York State suspended its gasoline tax (PBF).
- Refining margins spiked, as Russian product exports for May appeared to fall, as oil exports rose (XLE).
- China's state-owned refiners kept utilization flat in May, in-line with depressed April levels.
- EU leaders agreed on a Russian oil import embargo that made exceptions for pipeline imports, effectively mitigating any impact on global supply balances.
- Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) announced plans to increase production in June.
- The Baker Hughes (BKR) oil-directed rig count was flat on the week, after falling the prior week.
- The UK passed a "windfall" oil and gas tax, while the White House confirmed they are investigating a similar tax (BP) (SHEL).
- OPEC announced plans to accelerate production growth in July and August.