Apollo/Reliance bid for Walgreens UK Boots chain may come on Friday
Jun. 03, 2022 1:46 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- A bid from Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) and India's Reliance Industries for Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) Boots UK drugstore chain may come as soon as Friday.
- Chances that the combined group's bid have improved in recent weeks after Bloomberg reported last month that two other bidders were reluctant to increase their offers from the Boots unit, according to an Economic Times report.
- Bloomberg reported last week that Britain's billionaire Issa Brothers and TDR Capital were considering dropping out of joint bid for the UK Boots drugstore chain. It's still possible the group could resume the bidding if a compromise on price can be made.
- Bloomberg also reported week reported that banks were said to be hesitant to finance a buyout of UK drugstore chain Boots.
- Sky News reported in April that fewer than a handful of bids were expected to be made at a deadline as some interested buyers were deterred by Walgreens (WBA) price expectations as well as the current inflationary environment.