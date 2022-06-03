"I don't see a hurricane, but we have to admit that the risk of a recession has gone up," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in an interview on CNBC. "It is a struggle to get that supply-demand back in balance."

Still, she's confident that the Federal Reserve's tools to bring inflation down will do their job. "We're in the process or recalibrating our policy to get inflation down to 2%," she said.

Mester watches "a plethora" of measures to assess inflation and the strength of the economy. "I don't want to claim victory on inflation until we see clear evidence" that inflation is coming down month after month. "We've seen some numbers come down then go up the next month," Mester said.

At the September Fed meeting, "I could easily be for a 50 basis point increase at that meeting as well," she said. But if the economic data warrants, she could support a 25-bp hike instead.

On Thursday, Mester said she backs 50-bp rate hikes at each of the next two Fed meetings.