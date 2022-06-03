U.S. monkeypox patients are recovering well, CDC says
Jun. 03, 2022
- The 17 patients with confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S. (as of May 31) are "clinically well" and are being monitored to determine when they can end isolation, the CDC said.
- In the Morbidity & Mortality Weekly Report, CDC researchers said 14 of the 17 cases reported international travel in the 21 days prior to symptom onset. Sixteen of the patients identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men.
- One of the patients was treated with the antiviral Tpoxx (tecovirimat), made by SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA). The stock is down 11% in Friday afternoon trading.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP), which is developing smallpox and monkeypox vaccine, is down 12%.