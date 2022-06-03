DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO), a digital therapeutics company focused on chronic conditions, added over 11% on Friday in reaction to results from three new studies highlighting the benefits of its integrated solution to diabetic patients.

The first study designed to examine patients with diabetes as well as hypertension indicated “significant improvements” for both conditions after six months, the company said, noting that ~39% of patients lowered their hypertension by one stage.

In addition, two-thirds of users improved systolic blood pressure by 13 mmHg and diastolic pressure by 8 mmHg, while a subgroup of patients with high-risk Type 2 diabetes showed a 15% decline in average blood glucose readings.

The second study focused on patients with high-risk diabetes as well as stress and/or depression, also supported the value of Dario's approach. And the third study involving different ethnicities highlighted its potential in causing a significant drop in average blood glucose readings across diverse populations with high-risk Type 2 diabetes.

“Together, these studies offer a deeper understanding of the value Dario can provide to our users and partners through a single integrated platform,” Chief Medical Officer Omar Manejwala remarked.

