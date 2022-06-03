Kohl's pares gains on report potential deal could take weeks or longer
Jun. 03, 2022 2:13 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS), FRGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) pared some of its earlier gains, now up 1.6%, after a report that any potential deal for the retailer could take several weeks, if not longer, to come together.
- Any dialogue has been pretty tough due to the difficulty getting financing with the current market conditions, according to a CNBC report. Any deal for the department-store chain would likely be in the mid-$50s/share.
- The latest update comes after the WSJ reported late Thursday that private equity firm Sycamore Partners offered in the mid-$50s/share for Kohl's, while Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) bid around $60/share. The Kohl's (KSS) board is expected to review the bids in the coming days and if a deal does come to fruition it still could be several weeks away, the paper reported.
- The latest report comes after the NY Post said after the close Thursday that at least one source said any potential deal could be delayed, possibly until next quarter.