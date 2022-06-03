Kohl's pares gains on report potential deal could take weeks or longer

Jun. 03, 2022 2:13 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS), FRGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Kohl"s Department Stores Receives Unsolicited Bid From Hedge Fund Starboard Value LP

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) pared some of its earlier gains, now up 1.6%, after a report that any potential deal for the retailer could take several weeks, if not longer, to come together.
  • Any dialogue has been pretty tough due to the difficulty getting financing with the current market conditions, according to a CNBC report. Any deal for the department-store chain would likely be in the mid-$50s/share.
  • The latest update comes after the WSJ reported late Thursday that private equity firm Sycamore Partners offered in the mid-$50s/share for Kohl's, while Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) bid around $60/share. The Kohl's (KSS) board is expected to review the bids in the coming days and if a deal does come to fruition it still could be several weeks away, the paper reported.
  • The latest report comes after the NY Post said after the close Thursday that at least one source said any potential deal could be delayed, possibly until next quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.